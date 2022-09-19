Look: Deion Sanders Getting Mentioned For Nebraska Job

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

What Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has done as head coach of Jackson State may change college football forever. So it should be no big shock that he's being mentioned as a candidate for a program in desperate need of a culture change.

It's been a week since Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost after four years and change in charge. In that time, just about every top candidate has been named as a potential target in what should be a wide-ranging coaching search.

But Cornhuskers fans are warming to the idea of adding Coach Prime to that list as well. It isn't just fans either. Sports books have given Sanders 12/1 odds of actually getting the job - only slightly longer odds than Urban Meyer, Lance Leipold and PJ Fleck.

Analysts are starting to make the case for Sanders to be among the candidates Nebraska interviews for the job. Fans are just as excited for the idea:

Deion Sanders took over as head coach of Jackson State during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but by year two had the program positioned as one of the top FCS programs in the country.

Last year the Tigers went 11-2, reaching the Celebration Bowl for the first time in decades and finishing as a top 25 team in the nation. This year he has them off to a 3-0 start, and ranked No. 11 in the country.

Sanders has done all of that while putting together a recruiting class that would make most Power Five programs blush and in the midst of a water shortage in Jackson, Mississippi.

Suffice it to say, Deion Sanders is an appealing candidate.

The better question might be, is Nebraska an appealing program for him?