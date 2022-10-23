Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Locker Room Guest This Weekend

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has quickly lifted Jackson State's football program to the forefront of the sport; landing the Tigers on national television, "60 Minutes," and garnering interest from some of the top recruits in the country.

After Saturday's 22-14 win over Campbell on Saturday, Coach Prime even got Uncle Snoop to pay a visit to JSU. As the hip-hop legend celebrated with Tigers players following their 7-0 start.

The Snoop Dogg moment quickly went viral around the college football world.

"You couldn’t chat to me if I celebrated a game win with Snoop Dogg. I’d bring that s--- up in job interviews," a user replied.

"Prime really raw fr," another laughed.

"S--- make me want a scholarship," another user tweeted.

"They bout to have Tom Brady doing their pep talk if they make it to the national championship."

"That's pretty cool for those kids," a fan said.

What a moment Coach Prime is having down in Jackson.