Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Locker Room Guest This Weekend
Deion Sanders has quickly lifted Jackson State's football program to the forefront of the sport; landing the Tigers on national television, "60 Minutes," and garnering interest from some of the top recruits in the country.
After Saturday's 22-14 win over Campbell on Saturday, Coach Prime even got Uncle Snoop to pay a visit to JSU. As the hip-hop legend celebrated with Tigers players following their 7-0 start.
The Snoop Dogg moment quickly went viral around the college football world.
"You couldn’t chat to me if I celebrated a game win with Snoop Dogg. I’d bring that s--- up in job interviews," a user replied.
"Prime really raw fr," another laughed.
"S--- make me want a scholarship," another user tweeted.
"They bout to have Tom Brady doing their pep talk if they make it to the national championship."
"That's pretty cool for those kids," a fan said.
What a moment Coach Prime is having down in Jackson.