Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football
Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach.
Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.
Sanders saw those rankings and tweeted out a two-word response when he saw which programs were ahead of his.
"We coming," Sanders tweeted.
He wants that top spot and won't settle for anything less. The program currently has until Jan. 18 to add more players from the portal before the window closes.
The program will then have a spring period from May. 1-15 to add more players before the portal closes again.
We'll see if Sanders can get the Buffaloes past the Wolverines and Seminoles heading into next season.