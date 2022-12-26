Look: Deion Sanders Has 2-Word Warning For College Football

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, talks to a packed audience in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Colorado's recruiting has already improved significantly since Deion Sanders was hired as head coach.

Sanders, who was hired just a couple of weeks ago, has already put the program at third overall in the country in terms of transfer ratings. The Buffaloes have gotten one five-star recruit, two four-star recruits, and three three-star recruits from the transfer portal.

Sanders saw those rankings and tweeted out a two-word response when he saw which programs were ahead of his.

"We coming," Sanders tweeted.

He wants that top spot and won't settle for anything less. The program currently has until Jan. 18 to add more players from the portal before the window closes.

The program will then have a spring period from May. 1-15 to add more players before the portal closes again.

We'll see if Sanders can get the Buffaloes past the Wolverines and Seminoles heading into next season.