You already know if Deion Sanders is going to do something, he’s going to do with style. Earlier this season, Sanders underwent foot surgery that had a number of complications.

On Saturday, coach Prime was seen riding around in the pregame of the Celebration Bowl as only he could.

Sanders could be seen dapping up his players during warmups as he glided around on a blue-rimmed scooter.

Through two minutes of the third quarter, Primetime’s team is down 10 to 6-5 South Carolina State. The Jackson State Tigers have one of the strongest defenses in FCS football. However, the Tigers find themselves down 17-7.

Sanders has done at outstanding job so far of building Jackson State’s program. The 11-1 Tigers won the SWAC behind great defense and situational offense.

No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter is joining Deion Sanders 🔥👏 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/WlL5E2Hcm6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2021

Jackson State’s D will have to bow their necks if they want to keep the team in this one though. A costly turnover landed SC State in the red zone with the chance to go up another score.

If Deion Sanders and his team can complete their season with a win in the Celebration Bowl, it would go down as the best season in the school’s history.