You already know if Deion Sanders is going to do something, he’s going to do with style. Earlier this season, Sanders underwent foot surgery that had a number of complications.
On Saturday, coach Prime was seen riding around in the pregame of the Celebration Bowl as only he could.
— Ralph Wiggum (@RalphWStats) December 18, 2021
Sanders could be seen dapping up his players during warmups as he glided around on a blue-rimmed scooter.
Through two minutes of the third quarter, Primetime’s team is down 10 to 6-5 South Carolina State. The Jackson State Tigers have one of the strongest defenses in FCS football. However, the Tigers find themselves down 17-7.
Sanders has done at outstanding job so far of building Jackson State’s program. The 11-1 Tigers won the SWAC behind great defense and situational offense.
No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter is joining Deion Sanders 🔥👏 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/WlL5E2Hcm6
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2021
Jackson State’s D will have to bow their necks if they want to keep the team in this one though. A costly turnover landed SC State in the red zone with the chance to go up another score.
If Deion Sanders and his team can complete their season with a win in the Celebration Bowl, it would go down as the best season in the school’s history.