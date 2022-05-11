Look: Deion Sanders Has A Warning For College Football

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the many prominent college football figures to call out issues with the NCAA's current NIL landscape.

Sanders is outspoken about his support of players profiting off their name, image and likeness, but he isn't happy with the lack of regulations under the current set of rules.

Sanders took to Twitter with a video message highlighting the NCAA's "problem" on Wednesday.

"The NIL, which isn't really NIL because there ain't no name, image and likeness, it's just pay-per-view. That's what they're doing at the big boys. [Us] little boys can't compete with that," he explained.

Sanders and his HBCU program were making some serious strides in the recruiting game before these new rules came along. Now, almost all the top recruits are going to the highest bidder.

Coach Prime highlighted the danger of this new model.

“When you start paying athletes like they’re professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals,” . “And you don’t have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money. Let me go deeper. Handle a young man that’s making more money than some of the coaches on staff.”

Sanders offered a possible solution to this issue.

“I suggest to you to allow college teams to hire more qualified men," he added. "Qualified, that can handle these young men that’s getting this money."