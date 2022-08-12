Look: Deion Sanders Has Blunt Comment About NFL Hall Of Fame

Deion Sanders feels the barrier of entry for the Pro Football Hall of Fame isn't what it used to be.

The former NFL superstar believes he should be recognized in a different class above "some of the other heads" in the Hall of Fame.

"The Hall of Fame ain't the Hall of Fame no more," the 2011 inductee said in a video on Friday. "I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted are definitely deserving — but it needs to be a different color jacket.

"My jacket's gotta be a different color. There needs to be a starting 11. There needs to be an upper room. My head don't belong with some of these other heads that's in the Hall of Fame.

"This thing is becoming a free for all, man."

Sanders says the Hall of Fame should be for "people that changed the game."

There's no doubt Sanders changed the game during his 14-year NFL career. The all-time great cornerback, also known as Primetime, finished his career with six first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro-Bowl appearances, 53 interceptions and 22 total touchdowns.

It's unclear who Sanders is referring to when he talks about the "other heads" who don't belong next to his.

"I'm just saying what some of ya'll are thinking," Sanders said.