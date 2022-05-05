Look: Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With NFL Franchise

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers before the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is doing everything he can to put more of a spotlight on HBCUs getting players into the National Football League.

One of Deion Sanders' players was taken by the Detroit Lions in this year's NFL Draft.

However, Sanders is not happy with the highlight tape for James Houston IV. The highlight tape for Houston posted by the Lions didn't contain any Jackson State highlights.

"You serious @detroitlionsnfl? You post James Houston’s University of Florida Highlights instead of his at Jackson State? With all the trials we go through at HBCU’s, you can at least give us the credit & recognition we deserve. Don’t punish HBCU’s nor our players over A QUOTE that my dad said over 20 something years ago…. Btw - At JSU he had 70 tackles (52 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception, & 2 defensive touchdowns," Sanders wrote on Instagram.

Sanders believes Jackson State and other HBCUs are "closing the gap" with other major programs.

“We closing the gap, dog. Everybody has upgraded. Everybody has gotten better. Not just us, everybody has improved their rosters. If you checked the FCS and checked who wins consistently every year, I think over 20-something guys got drafted. You can’t separate this is the black and this is the white … nah, FCS is FCS. And when you think about those schools that have been dominant and have won championships, that’s not winning championships with a bunch of four and five-stars, nah they winning with guys who want to win the game of football and learn and play at a high level and compete. And then those guys are consequently going into the NFL," he told 247Sports.

Hopefully that continues to be the case - social media posts included.