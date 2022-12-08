Look: Deion Sanders Is Trying To Flip A Prominent Recruit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has proven himself as a master recruiter during his time as a college football head coach. And coach Prime, now leader of the Colorado Buffaloes, is already getting to work at his new gig.

Five-star Clemson commit Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler at me."

The highly-touted defensive tackle recruit says he's still in contact with several coaches — including Sanders. But, he maintains that he's "100% locked in" with the Tigers.

"I’m in constant communication with Coach (Freddie) Roach (at Alabama), he’s still my guy. It’s mainly relationship based and I’m 100 percent locked in," Woods said at this week's Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, per 247Sports. "Coach Deion Sanders is trying to holler at me and see how solid I am with my recruitment. My Clemson family hits me up more than anybody else. Even after I committed they still recruit me."

Woods is the No. 3-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 class. The young talent seems pretty locked in with Dabo Swinney's program, but don't count out Sanders just yet.

In 2021, Sanders famously flipped former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State to join him with the Jackson State Tigers.