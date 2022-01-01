Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer.

On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal.

“New Beginning..” he wrote on Twitter.

Mullins committed to the Gamecocks program as a four-star recruit in the 2019 class. Coming out of Whitehaven High School in Memphis, TN, he was ranked as the No. 18 athlete in the nation, per 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Through three games in his 2020 freshman season, Mullins logged three catches for 110 yards. After switching from receiver to tight end in the spring of 2020, he failed to break into the team’s TE rotation — recording no stats through just one appearance in 2021.

Mullins announced his intention to transfer away from Columbia on Dec. 15.

With this addition, Deion Sanders has now pulled in eight transfer for the 2022 class — including players from Indiana, Miami and Florida State. Mullins is the highest ranked player on this list.