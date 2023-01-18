Look: Deion Sanders' Message About Diversity Goes Viral
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders had an amazing message about diversity this week.
The message came when he was meeting with some support staffers. Sanders appeared to be confused by one of the staffers' role within the program but delivered a powerful message to her after he understood it a bit better.
“Create an atmosphere where black people feel good. Just say that. I can help you with that. I can really help you with that because I don’t know if you know, but I’m black. One hundred percent, but you know, understand that we should create an atmosphere where everyone feels good, not just black folks. Asian folks, Hispanic folks, every folk feels good. Have something for everybody. We good with that?" Sanders said (first transcribed by Outkick).
Sanders flat-out gets it and it's not a surprise that so many players love playing for him.
He's set to make his Colorado head-coaching debut when the 2023 season kicks off in late August/early September.
Based on his success at Jackson State, there's no reason to think he can't turn this program around as well.