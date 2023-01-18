Look: Deion Sanders' Message About Diversity Goes Viral

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders had an amazing message about diversity this week.

The message came when he was meeting with some support staffers. Sanders appeared to be confused by one of the staffers' role within the program but delivered a powerful message to her after he understood it a bit better.

“Create an atmosphere where black people feel good. Just say that. I can help you with that. I can really help you with that because I don’t know if you know, but I’m black. One hundred percent, but you know, understand that we should create an atmosphere where everyone feels good, not just black folks. Asian folks, Hispanic folks, every folk feels good. Have something for everybody. We good with that?" Sanders said (first transcribed by Outkick).

Sanders flat-out gets it and it's not a surprise that so many players love playing for him.

He's set to make his Colorado head-coaching debut when the 2023 season kicks off in late August/early September.

Based on his success at Jackson State, there's no reason to think he can't turn this program around as well.