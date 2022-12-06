Look: Deion Sanders' Message To Recruits Is Going Viral

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is ready for great players to commit to his program.

Sanders just accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend following three very successful seasons at Jackson State. In those seasons, he won 27 of 32 games and just led the program to its first 12-0 season in history.

He'll now look to bring that same success to the Pac-12 and wants players to commit right now, rather than just say they've been offered.

"I keep seeing 'I'm blessed to receive an offer from @CUBuffsFootball.' I'm cool with that but if you know what I know you need to start saying "I'm blessed to commit to @CUBuffsFootball because They're Coming Baby! Get in now before it's too late," Sanders tweeted.

It won't be long before Sanders gets elite talent to Colorado, especially after he landed Travis Hunter while he was at Jackson State. Hunter was the top overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class and flipped his commitment to JSU from Florida State on National Signing Day.

Sanders will have until Feb. 1 to finish up his program's 2023 recruiting class before shifting his focus to 2024.