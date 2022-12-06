Look: Deion Sanders' Message To Recruits Is Going Viral
Deion Sanders is ready for great players to commit to his program.
Sanders just accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend following three very successful seasons at Jackson State. In those seasons, he won 27 of 32 games and just led the program to its first 12-0 season in history.
He'll now look to bring that same success to the Pac-12 and wants players to commit right now, rather than just say they've been offered.
"I keep seeing 'I'm blessed to receive an offer from @CUBuffsFootball.' I'm cool with that but if you know what I know you need to start saying "I'm blessed to commit to @CUBuffsFootball because They're Coming Baby! Get in now before it's too late," Sanders tweeted.
It won't be long before Sanders gets elite talent to Colorado, especially after he landed Travis Hunter while he was at Jackson State. Hunter was the top overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class and flipped his commitment to JSU from Florida State on National Signing Day.
Sanders will have until Feb. 1 to finish up his program's 2023 recruiting class before shifting his focus to 2024.