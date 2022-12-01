Look: Deion Sanders' New Photo Is Going Viral On Thursday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, Deion Sanders has been in demand by several different collegiate programs.

He's already been offered the head coaching job at Colorado, but that's just the beginning. Both Cincinnati and South Florida are reportedly interested in Sanders as well.

Of course, Jackson State would loved him to stay too. However, on Thursday, Sanders may have shown interest in another job.

He posted a screenshot from Adam 'Pacman' Jones, who suggested he'd be willing to join Deion's staff at Cincinnati.

Check it out.

Has Deion asked Jones to be a part of his coaching staff? Or is Pacman just teasing the former NFL star about going back to where Jones played his NFL football for years?

We might have an answer by this weekend. Multiple reports have suggested the Sanders will announce his coaching future by Sunday.

Where will he go?