Look: Deion Sanders Not Happy With His Birthday Present

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

One of Deion Sanders' best friends decided to joke around for the Jackson State head coach's birthday.

Sanders just turned 55 and got some new fake toes to replace the ones that got amputated earlier this year. After he was given the gift, he told his friend Sam to watch himself.

"I'mma kick some butt today, starting off with you Sam," Sanders said via TMZ.

Sanders had to get surgery on his left foot back in March after he was banged up during his NFL career.

He's set to be in his third season at Jackson State, having just led the program to an 11-1 record last season.

Happy birthday, Coach Prime!