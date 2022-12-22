Look: Deion Sanders On Verge Of Flipping 5-Star Commit
Deion Sanders is reportedly on the verge of flipping a major college football recruit.
National recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman of 247Sports predicts that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain will flip his commitment from Miami and join Coach Prime's Colorado program.
McClain is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall player in the nation.
If Sanders can land McClain in this year's class, it will be the second year in a row he's flipped the No. 1 cornerback in the nation. He flipped Travis Hunter from Florida State to join him at Jackson State last season. Hunter is expected to follow his head coach to Colorado in 2023.
McClain originally committed to Miami on October 27. Sanders accepted his head coaching position at Colorado in early December.
McClain had no recruiting connection to the Buffaloes prior to Sanders' arrival in Boulder.
Sanders has two four-star recruits in his 2023 class, but is still in search of his first five-star addition.