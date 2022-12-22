Look: Deion Sanders On Verge Of Flipping 5-Star Commit

BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Deion Sanders is reportedly on the verge of flipping a major college football recruit.

National recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman of 247Sports predicts that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain will flip his commitment from Miami and join Coach Prime's Colorado program.

McClain is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall player in the nation.

If Sanders can land McClain in this year's class, it will be the second year in a row he's flipped the No. 1 cornerback in the nation. He flipped Travis Hunter from Florida State to join him at Jackson State last season. Hunter is expected to follow his head coach to Colorado in 2023.

McClain originally committed to Miami on October 27. Sanders accepted his head coaching position at Colorado in early December.

McClain had no recruiting connection to the Buffaloes prior to Sanders' arrival in Boulder.

Sanders has two four-star recruits in his 2023 class, but is still in search of his first five-star addition.