Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 17: JSU coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the Jackson State Tigers and North Carolina Central Eagles Celebration Bowl Football Championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, GA (Photo by Charles A. Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program.

Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday.

The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an FCS program. It won six MEAC Championships since 2000 before moving to the SWAC in 2021.

Deion Sanders knows a thing or two about coaching in the SWAC since he was at Jackson State for three seasons before leaving for Colorado. After he got wind of Reed's hire, he was ecstatic that he was getting the chance to lead the program.

“Ed is a once-in-a-lifetime player, and Bethune Cookman understood what they needed to take their program to another level," Sanders said, via 247Sports. "His work ethic, commitment, and attention to detail are unmatched. I just pray that Bethune Cookman can keep up with his vision!”

This job could be a great stepping stone for Reed like it was for Sanders. Sanders went 27-6 in three seasons at Jackson State before Colorado poached him a couple of weeks ago.

If Reed can have similar success, it won't be long before a Power Five team comes calling for him.