Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Flipping 5-Star Recruit

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado got a massive win on the recruiting trail on Thursday evening.

The program was able to flip five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who's the top cornerback recruit in the country. It comes after McClain originally committed to Miami back in October.

Deion Sanders, who's the new head coach of the program, was fired up after learning of the news.

"Today is a good day, baby," Sanders shouted in a video posted on his Twitter.

This is the second straight year that Sanders has flipped the top-rated cornerback recruit in the nation. Last year, it was Travis Hunter while he was the head coach at Jackson State.

In addition to being the top-rated corner recruit in the country for 2023, he's the third-best player in his home state (Florida) and the No. 12 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

It's only been a little over a month but Sanders is already showing that he's a great fit at Colorado.