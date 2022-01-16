Look: Deion Sanders Reveals He Has A New Nickname

You can add a new nickname to the list for Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders.

The legendary NFL defensive back went by “Prime Time” during his professional career. Few NFL players in league history, if any, had more swag than Deion.

Since becoming a college football head coach, the Hall of Fame cornerback has gone by “Coach Prime.” The Jackson State head football coach is landing five-star recruits and building a serious program in Mississippi.

Now, you can add another nickname to the list.

“Slime Time.”

Hey, Slime Time is a pretty cool nickname, too.

The Cowboys vs. 49ers game is currently airing on CBS, but there’s a special broadcast airing on Nickelodeon, as well.

The 49ers are leading the Cowboys, 16-7, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.