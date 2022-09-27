Look: Deion Sanders Reveals Pick For Heisman Trophy Contender

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Deion Sanders revealed one player that should be getting Heisman Trophy buzz.

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the player is his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. “Our quarterback should be mentioned upon the Heisman race,” Sanders said.

“That’s up to you guys, I want you to push those pens, push those computers and do what you can. Because you put his numbers up next to the guys in Power 5s, he’s doing as much or more than they’re doing right now."

Here's more of what he said, via Football Scoop:

“So when they start talking about Heismans, which I saw before the previous game, I got a little upset that they didn’t mention us, period. They didn’t mention what Shedeur is doing. Forget that he’s my son and his last name is Sanders; any other man doing what he’s doing and accomplishing what he’s accomplishing, this far, this early on, deserves the recognition. That’s all. Thank you for allowing me to have a dad moment.”

Sanders is have an unquestionably great season. He's completing over 75-percent of his passes and has thrown for over 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception.

But does he deserve to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation?