Look: Deion Sanders' Son's Response To Nick Saban Went Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur had a great response to Nick Saban on Twitter.

He laughed at the notion that Jackson State would pay a player such as Travis Hunter $1 million to commit to the school.

"A Mill (laughing emoji) @DeionSanders gets mad if I don’t finish eating the chicken off the bone!" Shedeur tweeted.

His dad also blasted Saban after the comments were made during an interview.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow," Sanders tweeted. "I was awakened by my son (Shedeur Sanders) that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED (Travis Hunter) a million to play at (Jackson State)! We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE."

Saban then apologized for these remarks but said that there are a lot of collective issues with NIL.

We'll have to see where this goes as there are still quite a few months left in the offseason.