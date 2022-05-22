Look: Deion Sanders' Son's Response To Nick Saban Went Viral
Deion Sanders' son Shedeur had a great response to Nick Saban on Twitter.
He laughed at the notion that Jackson State would pay a player such as Travis Hunter $1 million to commit to the school.
"A Mill (laughing emoji) @DeionSanders gets mad if I don’t finish eating the chicken off the bone!" Shedeur tweeted.
His dad also blasted Saban after the comments were made during an interview.
"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow," Sanders tweeted. "I was awakened by my son (Shedeur Sanders) that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED (Travis Hunter) a million to play at (Jackson State)! We as a PEOPLE don't have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE."
Saban then apologized for these remarks but said that there are a lot of collective issues with NIL.
We'll have to see where this goes as there are still quite a few months left in the offseason.