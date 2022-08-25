Look: Deion Sanders' Team Dress Code Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After a sensational second season at the helm for Jackson State, head coach Deion Sanders has big plans for his team in 2022. To that end, he wants his players to dress appropriately.

In a YouTube video, Coach Prime is telling his players that he wants them to dress nicer during classes and become better role models in the classroom. To that end, he's telling them to stop wearing sandals, sleeveless shirts and any clothing that exposes their armpits.

“No slides (sandals). No slides. No armpits exposed. No wife-beaters,” Sanders says to his team. “Sit in the front of the classroom and be the perfect gentleman because when it comes down to it, and you need help, that professor is going to recall your character and who you’ve been consistently in that class... No slides, no sleeveless shirts, no armpits, none of that.”

Sanders added that he wants his players to demonstrate good hygiene too. He made it a point to tell his players to shower before class.

“Make sure you shower before you go to class,” Sanders continued. “I don’t want to get a report that you was in some bull-junk in our apparel, representing us. Kids in the back of class making noise, he’s free-styling to the whole class while I was trying to teach it with a Jackson State football shirt on. Not going to happen.

“When it gets back to me … it’s going to be a problem.”

After going 11-2 in 2021, Jackson State ranked No. 15 in the country heading into 2022.

Whether his players succeed on the football field or not, Coach Prime wants them to thrive in the classroom too.