Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football.

The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.

Naturally, there's been a lot of speculation about who will replace Harsin and one candidate that's been mentioned is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders was asked about the vacant position during his press conference on Tuesday and had an amazing answer to it.

"Yeah, I heard from the Tigers, the Jackson State Tigers," Sanders said.

He knew exactly what he was doing with this answer. He's not about to give anything away about that situation.

Sanders is currently focused on his current job, so questions about other jobs will have to wait until the season comes to an end.

We'll have to see if he gets an interview for that Auburn job once the school starts probing for candidates.