Look: Dennis Schroder's Celtics Tattoo Is Going Viral

Dennis Schröder may have expected his Boston Celtics tenure to last longer, but he's still supporting his former team ahead of the NBA Finals.

The Houston Rockets guard posted a photo on his Instagram story with a sizable Celtics tattoo on his leg.

He captioned the picture by writing "“Finals!!! Special Group" with four four-leaf clovers.

Perhaps that public encouragement means Schröder doesn't regret permanently decorating his body with the logo of a team for which he played just 49 games.

Last February, the Celtics traded him, Bruno Fernando, and Enes Freedom to Houston for center Daniel Theis. Though it's unclear when he got the tattoo, one would guess it happened while the 28-year-old was still in Boston.

Schröder averaged 14.4 points per game with the Celtics before registering 10.9 points for the Rockets, his fifth team in the last five seasons.

Rather than envying his old squad's success, Schröder is backing the Celtics ahead of their NBA Finals clash against the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 will take place Thursday night at Chase Center.