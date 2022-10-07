Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during a break in the action against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9.

It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.

However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines. Vika was named the Broncos Cheerleader of the Week leading up to tonight's game and a photo of her made waves.

Check it out.

Vika is a rookie on the Broncos cheerleading squad and didn't have to travel too far to join. She attended the University of Colorado just under an hour away from Denver.

She and the rest of the cheerleading squad will be hoping for a better performance next week.