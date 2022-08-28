Look: Depressing Lee Corso Video Went Viral On Saturday

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's not exactly a secret that College GameDay icon Lee Corso needs help when doing his analysis on Saturdays. Unfortunately, the degree to which he's struggling on camera is starting to really upset some people.

During one segment, Corso was talking about a potential Alabama vs. Georgia SEC Championship Game matchup. But Corso's speech was so slurred and featured so many jumbled words that it went viral.

The clip has over 560,000 views and many of the comments are calling it "depressing" to see Corso struggle like that. It's also starting to inspire a debate as to whether Corso should continue working on College GameDay.

Some are arguing that it can't be good for his health to keep doing that and occasionally looking silly when he messes up a scripted analysis. Others argue that Corso has earned the right to continue working the show as long as he enjoys it:

Lee Corso has been a mainstay of College GameDay since the college football pregame show debuted in 1987. But a stroke Corso suffered in 2009 hindered his ability to ad lib during live broadcasts.

Corso's headgear selection picks have become as big a part of the Saturday college football tradition as the games themselves. The day Corso can no longer do his headgear picks will truly be the end of an era in college football.

It's disheartening to see a segment like yesterday and realize that day is probably a lot closer than we're all prepared for.

Will this be Lee Corso's final year doing College GameDay? Should it be?