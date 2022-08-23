Look: Derek Carr Has Honest Reaction To Tom Brady Rumors

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, UFC president Dana White said the Las Vegas Raiders had a deal in place to land Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Of course, his comments set the football world ablaze with fans wondering what could have been for the Raiders. On Tuesday afternoon, reporters asked current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr if he's immune to the Tom Brady talk at this point.

“By now, I would hope so,” Carr said, laughing. “I mean, it is what it is.”

Here's more of what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“It really doesn’t matter,” Carr said regarding White’s tale of nearly landing #Tommy. “At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there so I’m just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It’s been nice just answering football questions. And hopefully, no more drama in the city. That’s what I hope.”

The Raiders signed Carr to a lucrative contract extension this offseason that ties him to the team through the 2025 season.

Clearly new head coach Josh McDaniels liked something about Carr to keep him around for the next few years.