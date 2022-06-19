Look: Derek Jeter Father's Day Photo Is Going Viral

It's a holiday filled Sunday in the sports world, and former Yankees great Derek Jeter decided to share his Father's Day gift with his 360,000 some-odd Twitter followers.

Tweeting, "Best gift of the day and so true," with a photo of him in a sweatshirt that reads "You Don't Scare Me. I Have Three Daughters."

"Happy Father’s Day!"

Fans reacted to The Captain's relatable tweet.

"Same," commented former NBAer Rex Chapman.

"3 daughters. one for every -54 defensive runs saved in his career," replied one user.

"I love him," another fan said of Derek Jeter.

"I need this hoodie!" another fan replied.

"Love that Jeter is on social media just being a great (biracial angel) dad."

"Always knew me and DJ had something in common," another pointed out. "(Same shirt)."

"When your favorite player showed you how to play the game the right way and now is showing you how to be a father," tweeted a Yankees fan.

"I don’t have daughters but this shirt is awesome," said a fellow dad.

Expect these hoodie sales to go through the roof.