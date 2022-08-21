Look: Derek Jeter Sends Message After Missing Sunday Ceremony

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Paul O'Neill got a major honor from the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon.

O'Neill's No. 21 was officially retired before the game started, though you wouldn't know it based on a lot of booing that took place.

Chairman Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman were vigorously booed during the 33-minute ceremony since the Yankees have lost 14 of their last 18 games.

After the ceremony took place, Yankees legendary shortstop Derek Jeter congratulated O'Neill while wishing he could've been there to see it in person.

O'Neill is the 23rd player or manager to have his number retired in the franchise's history and the first since 2017 when Jeter was honored. O'Neill won four World Series with the Yankees when he played from 1993-01.

He currently calls Yankees games on the YES Network from his home in Ohio.