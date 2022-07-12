Look: Derek Jeter's Iconic 'Starting Lineup' Of Girlfriends

Nearly a decade ago, Derek Jeter announced that his 20th season, the 2014 season, would be the final of his illustrious Hall of Fame career.

During his career, Jeter won five rings and walked off the field with numerous Yankees and MLB postseason records. His success, though, came on AND off the field.

While he's a married man now, that wasn't always the case. Jeter was known for his dating life during the late 1990's and early 2000's where he dated a plethora of famous actresses, models and musicians.

His dating life became so iconic that ESPN put together a "dating diamond" of Jeter's ex girlfriends. Among them was Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson, Tyra Banks and his eventual wife, Hannah Davis.

Here's the full diamond.

The Yankees legend started dating Hannah Davis in 2012 and never looked back. Jeter and Davis married in 2016 and have three children together.