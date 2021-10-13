Look: Derrick Rose Rose Engaged To Girlfriend Alaina Anderson

Derrick Rose and his future wife Alaina Anderson just got engaged in a big way.

On Tuesday night, the three-time NBA All Star posted a photo of his proposal on Instagram. Seated at a table on the Madison Square Garden court, the New York Knicks point guard planned a magical moment for the mother of his children — complete with wine, food and an absolutely massive diamond ring.

“A WIFE!!!! I love you!!!! MRS ROSE TO YALL LOL,” Anderson wrote in response to Rose’s post.

Derrick Rose just executed my dream proposal 😭🧡💙 CONGRATS LEGEND! #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/xa6CAhrgNF — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) October 13, 2021

This news comes as a bit of a surprise to some who believed Rose and Anderson were already married.

The former league MVP has been with Anderson since his playing days with the Chicago Bulls. After a few years of dating, the couple became pregnant with their first child in 2018. Looking to escape the public eye, Rose and Anderson reportedly held a small, private ceremony in order to start their family together as a married couple, per Terez Owens.

Now four years later, Rose seems to be going for a much more lavish approach. Whether they’ve already been married or not, this will surely be a treasured memory for the couple for years to come.

Hopefully for the Knicks, this isn’t the only successful play Rose runs on the Madison Square Garden court heading into his second season with the team. After joining the organization midway through the year last season, the veteran point guard averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists off the bench and helped the Knicks to their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.