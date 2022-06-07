Look: Deshaun Watson Appears To Respond To New York Times Report

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

As the number of civil lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson grows, the New York Times published a story with first-hand accounts from some of Watson's accusers Tuesday.

Those accounts describe the experiences of several women, as well as how both the Houston Texans and a local spa reportedly enabled the three-time Pro Bowler's alleged behavior.

On Instagram, shortly after, Watson screenshotted lyrics from Lil Durk's opening verse on "Rich Off Pain," which reads:

See, the blogs can't break me down, see, I'm the voice, I don't reply But the rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah

The details of the Times piece were damning, with Jenny Vrentas reporting that Deshaun Watson booked appointments with at least 66 women over a 17-month period.

One woman told the publication that the star QB was "persistent in his requests for sexual acts during their massage, including 'begging' her to put her mouth on his penis."

All of this comes as the NFL continues to mull over the appropriate punishment for Watson, while the allegations become increasingly disturbing.