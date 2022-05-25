Look: Deshaun Watson Is Present For Browns OTAs

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson has made his way to the Cleveland Browns' voluntary OTAs.

Watson was vacationing with some of his new teammates in the Bahamas before these started earlier this week.

He was spotted on the field throwing some passes in his regular jersey.

Watson agreed to waive his no-trade clause back for the Browns back in March when they showed heavy interest in him.

Originally, Watson turned them down to focus on the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, but he ended up having a change of heart and circled back to the Browns.

When the trade was agreed to, Watson then signed a fully guaranteed five-year $230 million contract.

He's still being investigated by the NFL as 22 women have come forward with civil lawsuits against him.

It remains to be seen when an announcement is made with the results/punishment of that investigation.