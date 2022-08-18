Look: Deshaun Watson Reacts To NFL's Suspension Decision

Following Thursday's final decision, the Cleveland Browns organization released a statement on behalf of Deshaun Watson.

The 26-year-old QB shared his thoughts on the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine handed down by the NFL.

"I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

Watson was originally issued a six-game suspension and no fine by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL appealed this initial decision in search of a stronger punishment for the Browns QB.

Goodell and the league were initially seeking a full-season suspension for Watson, but ultimately came to a settlement agreement with the NFL Players Association. The $5 million fine on top of his 11-game suspension will go to a charity to prevent sexual misconduct and assault (plus an additional $2 million from the NFL).

Watson, who was accused of 24 cases of alleged sexual misconduct, issued a public apology over the weekend.

Watson's first game back will be a Week 13 matchup against his former Texans team in Houston.