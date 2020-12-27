The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson Takes Nasty Hit Against The Bengals

A closeup of Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 15, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson took a brutal-looking hit in the final stretches of the Texans’ 37-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Watson’s hand got caught up in Cincinnati pass rusher Sam Hubbard’s face mask as he wound up for a deep ball downfield. The Houston quarterback fell backwards as his arm bent awkwardly behind him.

Here’s a video of the hit:

Despite how ugly the sequence looked, Watson seemed to be okay for the rest of the game.

The fourth-year Texans QB had an outstanding performance today, throwing 24/33 for 293 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. But, it still wasn’t enough to top a struggling Bengals team.

Surprisingly enough, Watson was outplayed by Cincinnati backup quarterback Brandon Allen. Stepping in for the injured Joe Burrow, Allen threw 29/37 for 371 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Bengals have now notched two straight wins, snapping a five-game losing streak. Last week, Cincinnati recorded a shocking upset victory over the Pittsburg Steelers.

Houston has now dropped four straight games, bringing its record to a disappointing 4-11.

Deshaun Watson and his squad will close out the season with a tough matchup against the Titans next Sunday.


