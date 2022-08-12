Look: Deshaun Watson's First Pass In Browns Uniform Was Terrible

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

On Friday night, the Cleveland Browns faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game.

It was also the first game for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson since the 2020 season. Despite facing significant criticism and a lengthy punishment from the NFL, the Browns decided to let Watson start the game.

His very first pass looked like a player who hasn't touched the field in a competitive game in nearly two years.

He overthrew his receiver while rolling out to his left.

Check it out.

Watson received a six-game suspension from Judge Sue Robinson earlier this offseason. However, the NFL immediately appealed the decision and is looking for a more serious punishment for the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

Watson collected 24 civil cases of alleged sexual misconduct over the past year — 20 of which he's settled. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell referred to the quarterback's previous behavior as "egregious" and "predatory."

So far tonight, Watson is 1-of-5 for just seven yards.