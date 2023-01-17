Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Vacation Photos Go Viral

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 27: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns poses for a photo with his girlfriend singer Jilly Anais prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend Jilly Anais appear to be enjoying what 2023 has to offer so far.

On Monday, Anais shared some vacation photos on Instagram. Her post included the following caption: "Ride the wave."

Most of the photos that Anais shared feature her posing on a boat in a swimsuit.

Here's the initial vacation post from Anais:

On Tuesday, Anais posted additional photos from her vacation. She wrote, "Focus on me."

Check it out:

At the moment, Anais has 2.5 million followers on Instagram. It's very possible that she'll share a few more photos from her vacation in the coming days.

Once this vacation is over, Watson will have to start training for the 2023 season. After all, the Browns invested a lot of money in him.

In six starts this season, Watson completed just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.