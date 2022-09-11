Look: Desmond Howard Getting Roasted For Embarrassing Pick

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Folks are coming for ESPN's Desmond Howard for his confusing pick on Week 2's "GameDay."

On Saturday, the former Heisman winner picked Tennessee over Pitt, but previously picked the Panthers to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

Howard took his licks on social media.

"Desmond took Tennessee over Pitt today even though he has Pitt in his playoff," tweeted Barstool Sports. "THAT DON'T ADD UP."

"3 of his 4 playoff pics lost smh."

"The Math wasn’t Mathin’," another said.

"LOL. He be 100% clowning," a user laughed.

"**shakes head and rolls eyes in disbelief**"

Not Desmond's best moment, but at least he was right...