Look: Desmond Howard Getting Roasted For Embarrassing Pick
Folks are coming for ESPN's Desmond Howard for his confusing pick on Week 2's "GameDay."
On Saturday, the former Heisman winner picked Tennessee over Pitt, but previously picked the Panthers to sneak into the College Football Playoff.
Howard took his licks on social media.
"Desmond took Tennessee over Pitt today even though he has Pitt in his playoff," tweeted Barstool Sports. "THAT DON'T ADD UP."
"3 of his 4 playoff pics lost smh."
"The Math wasn’t Mathin’," another said.
"LOL. He be 100% clowning," a user laughed.
"**shakes head and rolls eyes in disbelief**"
Not Desmond's best moment, but at least he was right...