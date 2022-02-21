ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard, a former Michigan Wolverines star, doesn’t appear to be very happy with what Dick Vitale is saying about Juwan Howard.

The ESPN college basketball analyst has gone off on Juwan Howard for his postgame punch at Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

Howard threw a punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach during a postgame skirmish after his team’s loss in Madison.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Vitale has gone off on Twitter, wanting serious punishment for Howard.

It’s sad thinking about what I watched in that handshake line as the coach of a gr8 Univ. ala UM could not control his temper & nearly set off a full blown riot. INEXCUSABLE behavior by Juwan Howard MUST LEAD TO SEVERE PUNISHMENT. UM President & AD should take ACTION NOW! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 20, 2022

Pls Juwan defend yourself from a guy half your size who wanted to explain y he called an ABSURD T/O. with 15 sec. Say what u want but be a REAL MAN & admit ur action representing one of the great State Universities was INEXCUSABLE . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 20, 2022

Howard is puzzled by Vitale’s statements on Twitter.

“I am looking at @DickieV tweets and I’m finding it very difficult to believe that these aren’t the words of a ghostwriter. Seem very personal/aggressive considering his heart,” the ESPN college football analyst tweeted.

I am looking at @DickieV tweets and I'm finding it very difficult to believe that these aren't the words of a ghostwriter. Seem very personal/aggressive considering his heart. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) February 21, 2022

Punishment is surely coming for Juwan Howard, though Michigan has yet to announce an official decision.