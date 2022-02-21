The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Is Not Happy With Dick Vitale

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard.

ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard, a former Michigan Wolverines star, doesn’t appear to be very happy with what Dick Vitale is saying about Juwan Howard.

The ESPN college basketball analyst has gone off on Juwan Howard for his postgame punch at Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

Howard threw a punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach during a postgame skirmish after his team’s loss in Madison.

Vitale has gone off on Twitter, wanting serious punishment for Howard.

Howard is puzzled by Vitale’s statements on Twitter.

I am looking at @DickieV tweets and I’m finding it very difficult to believe that these aren’t the words of a ghostwriter. Seem very personal/aggressive considering his heart,” the ESPN college football analyst tweeted.

Punishment is surely coming for Juwan Howard, though Michigan has yet to announce an official decision.

