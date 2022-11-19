Look: Desmond Howard's Preseason College Football Playoff Picks Were Terrible

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Each member of the College GameDay crew made preseason selections for this year's College Football Playoff field.

Most of the team went chalk with their selections, but ESPN analyst Desmond Howard elected to go with some more interesting picks.

Howard selected Texas A&M, Pittsburgh, Baylor and Michigan as his final top 4.

These selections are going viral on social media as we approach the end of the college football regular season.

The Aggies are 3-7 on the season and currently on a six-game losing streak. Pitt and Baylor are both 6-4.

Howard's Michigan alma mater is the only program in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are 10-0 on the season as they approach their final regular-season contest against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU currently hold the top 4 spots in the CFP rankings.