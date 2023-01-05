Look: Despicable Letter From College Basketball Fan Going Viral

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 27: The Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders perform during the game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Assembly Hall on November 27, 2016 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A college basketball team got a gross letter from a fan this week.

Trayce Jackson, who's a player on the Indiana men's basketball team, posted a letter that he got from a fan named "Tim Weaver" who called Jackson a "horrible leader."

He also called this Hoosiers team the "softest one yet" and said that he'd rather watch a bunch of walk-ons getting their butts kicked.

It's safe to say Jackson wasn't happy with this letter but was very classy with his response to it via Twitter.

"You wonder why players experience mental health issues and problems. We are going to continue to get better as a team as we continue this journey. Thank you @TimWeaver20 for your words of encouragement! Go Hoosiers!" Jackson tweeted.

As one saying goes, the way to beat hate is to spread love and kindness.

This type of letter isn't okay to send to a player. At the end of the day, it's just a game.

Jackson and the rest of the Hoosiers will look to keep their strong start to the season going when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night.