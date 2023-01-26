Look: Details Emerge From Dan Quinn's Surprising Decision

Despite leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back top 10 defenses, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be ending his head coaching interview tour and will stay with the team for at least another year.

From some reports, it sounds like Quinn was on the verge of being offered a job. But according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Quinn stayed in Dallas for an understandable reason.

Anderson reported that Quinn wanted to stay in Dallas because he loved the job and his current rapport with the organization. She quoted a league source that said Quinn "loves the organization and loves his guys."

"After his HC interview tour, I’m told some of the reasons why Dan Quinn chose to stay in Dallas includes the reaffirmation of what a great gig he already has with the #Cowboys and that he “loves the organization & loves his guys,” per league source. Major win for Jerry Jones," Anderson wrote.

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been playing some of its best football since their Super Bowl dynasty in 1990s. Unfortunately, their offense let them down in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this past week.

There might be a sense that Quinn is the favorite to be the successor to Mike McCarthy in Dallas if they can't seal the deal in 2023. And Quinn pledging his allegiance to the Cowboys positions him to be the top internal candidate for the job if that becomes the decision in 2024.

Is Quinn making the right move by staying in Dallas?