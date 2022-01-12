Look: Devin Booker Not Happy With Raptors Mascot Tonight

After last year’s NBA Finals run, Devin Booker is no stranger to hostile away environments packed thousands of screaming fans. But during Tuesday night’s game against the Raptors, the Phoenix Suns superstar was visibly irked with the one and only fan in an empty Scotiabank Arena.

Due to local COVID-19 regulations in Toronto, the Raptors are not allowed to welcome fans into the arena for home games.

Taking the free throw line up one point with 6.5 seconds remaining in the contest, Booker tried to focus with thousands of empty seats surrounding him. But in the background of his shot stood the lone Raptors mascot doing his best to bring his team the hometown advantage.

After rattling in the first free throw, Booker pointed behind the basket and called out the opposing mascot. While the seventh-year NBA hooper has no doubt dealt with greater distractions, he was clearly heated by the Raptors’ antics.

Heeding Booker’s complaints, the referees relegated the mascot to the corner of the gym.

Devin Booker upset that the Raptors mascot, the only fan in the building, is behind the hoop distracting him with the game on the line. Refs send him to timeout in the corner. pic.twitter.com/F9zLGPPD5D — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2022

After knocking down both free throws, Devin Booker and the Suns claimed a 99-95 win over the home team.

The red-hot Phoenix squad now move to 31-9 on the year.