Look: Devin Booker Reacts To Landing NBA 2K23 Cover

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 04: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 114-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After dropping two of the three covers for the upcoming NBA 2K23 game, 2K unveiled its final cover star for the "Standard" and "Digital Deluxe" editions: Suns guard Devin Booker.

Booker reacted to the reveal with a pair of tweets saying "AAHHHHHHHHH" and "I heard this the hardest cover they done did..?"

Booker joins fellow cover stars Michael Jordan and WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.

"It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K," said Booker in an accompanying press release.

"I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game."

2K continues to ramp up the promotion for its popular basketball sim, which is set to release in September.

In a statement from Alfie Brody, 2K's VP of Global Marketing Strategy expressed his excitement to have the three-time All-Star on the cover: