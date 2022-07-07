Look: Devin Booker Reacts To Landing NBA 2K23 Cover
After dropping two of the three covers for the upcoming NBA 2K23 game, 2K unveiled its final cover star for the "Standard" and "Digital Deluxe" editions: Suns guard Devin Booker.
Booker reacted to the reveal with a pair of tweets saying "AAHHHHHHHHH" and "I heard this the hardest cover they done did..?"
Booker joins fellow cover stars Michael Jordan and WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.
"It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K," said Booker in an accompanying press release.
"I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes. I’m also honored to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game."
2K continues to ramp up the promotion for its popular basketball sim, which is set to release in September.
In a statement from Alfie Brody, 2K's VP of Global Marketing Strategy expressed his excitement to have the three-time All-Star on the cover:
It was only fitting for Michael Jordan and Devin Booker to be the NBA 2K23 global cover stars. Michael established himself as one of the greatest athletes in history, and his generational impact on the game is remarkable. MJ's accomplishments, along with Devin Booker’s young, yet already outstanding career, will continue to inspire basketball fans around the world for years to come.