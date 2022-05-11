Look: Devin Booker Took A Shot At Luka Doncic Last Night

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns directs his team against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Suns 109-103. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks jumped out to an early lead over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, that lead disappeared in the second quarter and any hope of competition in the game evaporated in the third quarter. Phoenix out-scored Dallas 33-14 in the third quarter en route to a blowout win.

During the game, Suns star Devin Booker took a very clear shot at Mavericks star Luka Doncic - at least in jest. Booker took some contact during a play and went tumbling to the ground. He stayed on the ground for around 30 seconds, which suggested to fans that he was injured.

However, he was just having a little fun. He turned over and said "the Luka Special" while laughing with the fans.

Booker is obviously pointing out the fact that Luka Doncic seems to embellish the contact during a game to draw fouls.

In the end, Booker and the Suns got the last laugh as they cruised to a 110-80 victory to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Can Dallas even the series on Thursday night?