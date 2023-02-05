Look: DeVonta Smith Can Join Elite Group Of Players

DeVonta Smith has enjoyed quite the career since stepping onto campus at Tuscaloosa and making his way to the NFL.

And now, according to the NFL Network's James Palmer, he can join some pretty elite company with a win in Super Bowl LVII.

Per Palmer: if the Eagles take home the Lombardi, DeVonta Smith would become the fourth player in history to win a college football national championship, Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl. Joining the likes of Charles Woodson, Marcus Allen and Tony Dorsett.

Fans reacted to the tweet on Sunday.

"Sooooo Reggie Bush didn’t exist?" a user asked.

"This is Reggie Bush erasure that I won't stand for," another said.

"The other 3 also won rookie of the year," another pointed out.

Smith has enjoyed quite the season in year two, catching 95 balls for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns. Something that Eagles fans will be hoping to see for years to come.