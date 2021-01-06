Look: DeVonta Smith Has Incredible Message After Winning Heisman

Four hopeful players gathered at their respective schools for a virtual presentation on the 2020 Heisman Trophy on Tuesday night — but only one came out on top.

With a landslide vote, Alabama star wide receiver Devonta Smith claimed his spot in history.

Smith fought back tears as he thanked his parents, coaches and teammates — but the most emotional segment of the speech came in the closing moments. The senior wideout shared a message of hope for the young men and women who look up to him as a role model.

“To all the young kids out there that’s not the biggest, not the strongest: just keep pushing,” Smith said.

At 6-foot-1, 174 lbs, Smith has often been overlooked because of his stature. But, with what he lacks in size, he makes up for in freak athleticism.

Coming out of high school in Amite, Louisiana, Smith was a 5-star recruit and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports. At the time, Smith weighed nearly 15 lbs less at 160. But, his blazing-fast, 4.49 second 40-yard dash time was enough to attract nearly every top program in the country.

After two solid years with the Crimson Tide, Smith had a breakout junior year. In season No. 3, the undersized wideout collected 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns.

But, 2020 saw a whole new level of excellence. With the national championship game still remaining, Smith has amassed 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving. Both of those figures are NCAA leaders.

With his Heisman win on Tuesday, Devonta Smith becomes just the fourth wide receiver to claim the trophy in its long, 85-year history. The last wideout to win the award was Desmond Howard back in 1991.

Pretty good for a little guy.