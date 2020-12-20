Look: DeVonta Smith’s Dad Goes Viral At SEC Championship Game

DeVonta Smith might be the best player in the country.

It’s been a while since a wide receiver won the Heisman Trophy (Desmond Howard in 1991, to be exact) but Smith is making his case. The Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver has dominated throughout the season and he’s making an impact in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, leads No. 7 Florida, 14-10, late in the first quarter. Smith already has five catches for 83 yards and one touchdown.

“I don’t see every player play in the country. I love Smitty. I think he’s an outstanding player for our team,” Nick Saban said earlier this month, via Saturday Down South. “He’s probably done as much this year for our team as any player that we’ve ever had. He’s a great leader on the team. It’s not fair to compare him to somebody else that you didn’t even see, but I don’t think there’s many players in the country that have done more for their team than Smitty does for our team.”

While Smith is dominating on the field, his dad is going viral off of it.

Check it out:

That’s a pretty awesome shirt.

