Look: Dez Bryant Makes Feelings On Cowboys Very Clear

Imagine not being divided.. you think I like when Dallas cut me? Naw but I still found myself buying a expensive ass suite supporting the cowboys because I been past that BS.… imagine cowboys fans knowing 4 and 9 cooking up some heat for 2022.. https://t.co/bIKHsghOPm — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 25, 2022

It certainly appears Dez Bryant is a Cowboy for life, despite how things came to an end. And his idea for Dak Prescott to get in touch with Tony Romo isn’t too shabby.

Romo was a master at reading NFL defenses. That’s an area Prescott still has room to improve.

And who knows? Maybe Bryant can be the one catching passes from Prescott and Romo this offseason.