Look: Dez Bryant Makes Feelings On Cowboys Very Clear

Dez Bryant recently struck a nerve between Dallas Cowboys fans regarding Dak Prescott and Tony Romo.
In the midst of a feud with Tad Prescott, Dak’s brother, Bryant suggested Dak train with Romo this offseason. The only problem is Cowboys fans tend to get a bit heated when discussing Dak and Romo in the same sentence.
However, Bryant thinks it’s an unnecessary discussion.
Despite being cut by the Cowboys, Bryant is still a strong supporter of the organization. He thinks all the petty debates, especially surrounding Dak and Romo, are completely unnecessary.
“Imagine not being divided.. you think I like when Dallas cut me? Naw but I still found myself buying a expensive ass suite supporting the cowboys because I been past that BS.… imagine cowboys fans knowing 4 and 9 cooking up some heat for 2022..,” Bryant said on Twitter.
It certainly appears Dez Bryant is a Cowboy for life, despite how things came to an end. And his idea for Dak Prescott to get in touch with Tony Romo isn’t too shabby.
Romo was a master at reading NFL defenses. That’s an area Prescott still has room to improve.
And who knows? Maybe Bryant can be the one catching passes from Prescott and Romo this offseason.