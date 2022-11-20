Look: Dez Bryant Not Happy With Cowboys Tight End

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys saw an early opportunity to take a 6-point lead fall out of their hands - or in this case, one hand. And Dez Bryant was fuming when he saw it.

Early in the first quarter of today's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys had the ball deep in Vikings territory after a turnover. But while in the redzone, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott tried to float the ball to tight end Dalton Schultz in the endzone.

The Cowboys tight end reached out with just one arm to try and reel the ball in, but it bounced off his arm. They were forced to kick a field goal instead.

Dez didn't like that at all and admonished Schultz for trying to make a one-hand grab:

"Quit trying to catch the damn ball with 1 hand!!!" Bryant tweeted.

Some fans were defending Dalton Schultz, pointing out that he was in double coverage on the play in question. A few others suggested that the Cowboys should have run the ball with running back Tony Pollard instead:

"There’s 2 people on him lol, what you want him to do?" one user replied.

"Give the ball to Pollard. Simple concept," wrote another.

"tell the qb to place it better for him to catch it with 2 hands then," a third suggested.

