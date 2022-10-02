Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To Packers Dropped 'Catch' Sunday

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

With just over two minutes remaining in today's game against the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemingly found wide receiver Romeo Doubs in the endzone for a potential game-winning touchdown.

But the referees ruled the catch an incompletion after it was found to pop out of his hands as he was coming down with the ball. That led one person who has a familiarity with that exact situation to weight in.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (who has been watching the game) compared the Doubs incompletion to his own infamous incompletion in the 2014 NFC Divisional Round.

That fateful game, which also took place at Green Bay's Lambeau Field, saw Bryant seemingly catch a ball and make two steps with it, only for officials to call it an incompletion because the ball came out as he hit the ground.

"That’s the catch all over again!"

Dallas went on to lose the game, 26-21, falling out of the playoffs after having won their first playoff game in over 15 years. It would also be the final playoff game of then-starting QB Tony Romo's career.

As for the Packers, they were forced to punt after Doubs "dropped" the pass from Aaron Rodgers. The game wound up going to overtime.

Was this as bad as Dez Bryant's incomplete catch?