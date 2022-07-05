Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Demaryius Thomas Diagnosis

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Demaryius Thomas' parents revealed the cause of death for their son, the former NFL star wide receiver.

In an exclusive interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Bobby Thomas and Katina Stuckey Smith said his death was caused by a seizure disorder that led to cardiac arrest. They also donated his brain to research, where doctors discovered that the former NFL wide receiver suffered from Stage 2 CTE.

Players from around the NFL reacted to the heartbreaking news on social media. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant weighed in.

"DT88 my heart weak bro," he said on Twitter. "It’s a lot of us living with CTE and the NFL know it…most importantly the Athletes who have those symptoms are scared to speak… 1 thing about me ain’t living no false life…my love and support for athletes are on a much deeper level than most…"

Thomas' parents shared heartbreaking details of the months leading up to his death.

"He was paranoid, like, all the time. But memory loss, I saw that, as well," Bobby Thomas recalled. "Every single day, he complained about -- about having a headache."

"His mood would change, and he would also isolate himself sometimes," Smith added. "[Demaryius] would tell me, he was like, 'Mom, I don't know what's goin' on with my body -- I gotta get myself together.' And he said, 'I don't feel like myself anymore.'"

Thomas was 33 years old.